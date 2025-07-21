Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyTerms of Use
© 2025 KOTAKU USA LLC
We may earn a commission from links on this page
News

Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora Is Getting A Big Free Update Later This Year

New game plus and third-person mode come to the Far Cry-like adventure

By
Ethan Gach
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
A Na'vi explores a ravine.
Image: Ubisoft

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora made nowhere near the splash you might expect given it’s sourced from the highest-grossing box office blockbuster ever, but absurd discounts and ongoing updates have made the open world sci-fi adventure easy to recommend, especially come this December. That’s when Ubisoft says a new free update will add a new game plus option and third-person mode to the first-person Far Cry-like game.

Suggested Reading

Look-Alike Contests Have Peaked As Dozens Of Superman Fans Enter Their Pups In A Krypto Competition
Marvel Cinematic Universe Mercifully Ending Its Multiverse Nonsense
Here's What Amiibos Can Do For You In Donkey Kong Bananza
The Week In Games: Reignited Rivalries And More New Releases
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Look-Alike Contests Have Peaked As Dozens Of Superman Fans Enter Their Pups In A Krypto Competition
Marvel Cinematic Universe Mercifully Ending Its Multiverse Nonsense
Here's What Amiibos Can Do For You In Donkey Kong Bananza
The Week In Games: Reignited Rivalries And More New Releases
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

“Third Person Mode, New Game+, and more” will arrive on December 5, the publisher announced on Monday. That follows several other updates that brought improved AI, UI, and quality-of-life fixes to the game, including a revamped hunter’s guide to make the open-world game’s grind less cumbersome. The result is one of the best-looking next-gen games ever, with some pretty cool moments buried in-between the familiar Ubisoft game design bloat.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora also has an enhanced mode for PS5 Pro and is regularly on sale for dirt cheap. The Deluxe Edition is currently just $24 on PSN (it’s normally $80) and BJ’s is currently selling the Xbox version for just $10. Suffice it to say, it’s routinely in that sweet spot of “worth checking out for the price,” especially if you’re a Far Cry fan who likes hunting and taking out enemy forts using a combination of stealth and pure chaos.

Advertisement

Related Content

Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora Has Online DRM Even On Console
Skull And Bones Loses Another Creative Director, Faces Union Campaign

Related Content

Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora Has Online DRM Even On Console
Skull And Bones Loses Another Creative Director, Faces Union Campaign

A new Far Cry is likely still a year or more away, with Ubisoft recently confirming that some of its biggest in-development blockbusters would be delayed to get the time they needed. After Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Star Wars Outlaws both struggled to makes lasting waves relative to their budgets and ambitions, Ubisoft has said it’s taking more time to make sure its games feel polished and stand out. Assassin’s Creed Shadows, out earlier this year, was a promising start.

.