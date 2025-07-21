Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora Is Getting A Big Free Update Later This Year

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora made nowhere near the splash you might expect given it’s sourced from the highest-grossing box office blockbuster ever, but absurd discounts and ongoing updates have made the open world sci-fi adventure easy to recommend, especially come this December. That’s when Ubisoft says a new free update will add a new game plus option and third-person mode to the first-person Far Cry-like game.

“Third Person Mode, New Game+, and more” will arrive on December 5, the publisher announced on Monday. That follows several other updates that brought improved AI, UI, and quality-of-life fixes to the game, including a revamped hunter’s guide to make the open-world game’s grind less cumbersome. The result is one of the best-looking next-gen games ever, with some pretty cool moments buried in-between the familiar Ubisoft game design bloat.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora also has an enhanced mode for PS5 Pro and is regularly on sale for dirt cheap. The Deluxe Edition is currently just $24 on PSN (it’s normally $80) and BJ’s is currently selling the Xbox version for just $10. Suffice it to say, it’s routinely in that sweet spot of “worth checking out for the price,” especially if you’re a Far Cry fan who likes hunting and taking out enemy forts using a combination of stealth and pure chaos.

A new Far Cry is likely still a year or more away, with Ubisoft recently confirming that some of its biggest in-development blockbusters would be delayed to get the time they needed. After Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Star Wars Outlaws both struggled to makes lasting waves relative to their budgets and ambitions, Ubisoft has said it’s taking more time to make sure its games feel polished and stand out. Assassin’s Creed Shadows, out earlier this year, was a promising start.

