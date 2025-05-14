Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Far Cry 7, Assassin's Creed Hexe, And More Seemingly Delayed To Create 'Best Conditions For Success'

Ubisoft is giving its biggest games more development time

By
Ethan Gach
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Assassins stand in a line.
Image: Ubisoft

The next year for Ubisoft could be a quiet one. The French publisher announced that it’s pushing back some of its biggest games to allow them more time for development. The move comes after an internal review that took place last fall and could see upcoming sequels like Far Cry 7, Assassin’s Creed Hexe, and the next Ghost Recon all delayed into 2026 and beyond.

“After a thorough review of its pipeline that took place from October to December, the Group decided to provide additional development time to some of its biggest productions in order to create the best conditions for success,” Ubisoft announced in a press release on Wednesday. “This decision has already been beneficial to the quality of Assassin’s Creed Shadows. As a consequence, FY2026-27 and FY2027-28 will see significant growth vs. FY2025-26 on the back of strong content coming from the Group’s largest brands.”

While the company didn’t call out its “biggest productions” by name, it’s likely safe to assume it’s talking about entries in the Far Cry, Assassin’s Creed, and Tom Clancy universes. 2025 marks four years since Far Cry 6, with Far Cry 7 well into development but still not officially announced amid the longest break in sequels in the franchise’s recent history (Insider Gaming reports it is slated for late 2026 at the moment). Assassin’s Creed Hexe, meanwhile, has already been teased as the next major entry in the stealth RPG series, but looks unlikely to arrive before 2027 at this rate.

Lots of other projects at Ubisoft also remain up in the air, including a Splinter Cell remake and the perennially MIA Beyond Good & Evil 2. We did get some sense of what’s next up in the publisher’s pipeline today, however. Anno 117: Pax Romana, the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake, Rainbow Six Mobile and The Division Resurgence are all expected to come out by March 31, 2026, alongside other still-unannounced projects.

That leaves a 12-month gap with no major heavy hitters for one of the biggest publishers in the world, followed by a potential onslaught of tentpole releases. In the meantime, upheaval at Ubisoft will continue as it “crystalizes the true economic value” of a new Tencent-funded shell company containing its most valuable assets and an additional $100-million cost-cutting program that will likely result in additional layoffs over the next two years.

