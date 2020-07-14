Update Your GPU Drivers For Death Stranding For God's Sake

The PC version of Death Stranding is out, and as our own Mike Fahey reported, it runs like a dream. This is true, provided you’re not a dumbass like me and forget to install the latest Game Ready Drivers for your Nvidia card. I didn’t do that, and the above video shows the freakish results.

There’s no need to panic. Installing the new Game Ready Drivers made my 2080 Ti run the game beautifully. DLSS 2.0 feels like weird magic and I experienced no geometry glitches once I got up and running. But as someone who spends a significant amount of time documenting games breaking, this old-driver snafu feels like something deeply important to document.

Advertisement

Anyway, please enjoy this freak ZZ Top- lookin’ Norman Reedus.

Screenshot : Kojima Productions / Chris Person

Advertisement

Screenshot : Kojima Productions / Chris Person