Update Your GPU Drivers For Death Stranding For God's Sake

papapishu
Chris Person
Filed to:death stranding
death strandingglitchespckotakucorevideo
The PC version of Death Stranding is out, and as our own Mike Fahey reported, it runs like a dream. This is true, provided you’re not a dumbass like me and forget to install the latest Game Ready Drivers for your Nvidia card. I didn’t do that, and the above video shows the freakish results.

There’s no need to panic. Installing the new Game Ready Drivers made my 2080 Ti run the game beautifully. DLSS 2.0 feels like weird magic and I experienced no geometry glitches once I got up and running. But as someone who spends a significant amount of time documenting games breaking, this old-driver snafu feels like something deeply important to document.

Anyway, please enjoy this freak ZZ Top-lookin’ Norman Reedus.

Illustration for article titled Update Your GPU Drivers For iDeath Stranding /iFor Gods Sake
Screenshot: Kojima Productions / Chris Person
Illustration for article titled Update Your GPU Drivers For iDeath Stranding /iFor Gods Sake
Screenshot: Kojima Productions / Chris Person
Illustration for article titled Update Your GPU Drivers For iDeath Stranding /iFor Gods Sake
Screenshot: Kojima Productions / Chris Person
Chris Person

Senior video producer of Kotaku. I make Highlight Reel. Send your clips to HighlightReel@kotaku.com

