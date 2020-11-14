Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Morning Checkpoint

Welcome To The Goose Parade

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Morning Checkpoint
Morning Checkpoint
Via Twitter
Gif: Santiago Mayer / Kotaku

This week we talk about Bloodborne, visit the “Rose Garden”, look at some ugly teeth in Demon Souls, check out what’s new in Animal Crossing and watch a goose parade!

Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

I’ll hold back any Watch Dogs Legion jokes...

Without a big sea change in how music and sound effect laws are handled, I see the future of streaming and online video only getting worse, especially as people find more success online.

A good blog about Bloodborne.

Tweets!

I’m at the Rose Garden. I’m at the Bobby’s Superstore. I’m at the combination Rose Garden and Bobby’s Superstore!

The future is a mess, but it has its moments.

Feels like the goose parade starts earlier and earlier each year! But I’m not complaining!!

News

Trailers and Videos From The Past Week

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

