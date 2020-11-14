Welcome To The Goose Parade

This week we talk about Bloodborne, visit the “Rose Garden”, look at some ugly teeth in Demon Souls, check out what’s new in Animal Crossing and watch a goose parade!
Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week
I’ll hold back any Watch Dogs Legion jokes...
Without a big sea change in how music and sound effect laws are handled, I see the future of streaming and online video only getting worse, especially as people find more success online.
A good blog about Bloodborne.
Tweets!
I’m at the Rose Garden. I’m at the Bobby’s Superstore. I’m at the combination Rose Garden and Bobby’s Superstore!
The future is a mess, but it has its moments.
Feels like the goose parade starts earlier and earlier each year! But I’m not complaining!!
News
- Police Evacuate Ubisoft Montreal HQ Amid Hostage Rumors, Say No Actual Threat Identified
- Horizon Forbidden West Won’t Be Out Until The Second Half Of 2021
- Remastered Nioh Collection Coming To PS5 In February
- Over 100 Backward Compatible PS4 Games Might Have Some Issues On PS5
- You Can’t Duplicate Items In PS5 Demon’s Souls
- This Speedy Gaming Monitor Was Co-Designed By Porsche
- Plague Inc. Now Has A New Mode In Which You Try To Stop A Pandemic
- Three All Elite Wrestling Games In Development
- Official Spider-Man x PlayStation Sneakers Are Blergh
- Some Amazon Customers Might Not Get Their Xbox Series X Until Christmas
- PS5 Designer Originally Wanted It To Be Even Bigger
- Spider-Man PS4 Saves Will Transfer To Spider-Man Remastered On PS5 With Post-Release Update
DISCUSSION