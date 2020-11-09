Some Amazon Customers Might Not Get Their Xbox Series X Until Christmas

Image : Microsoft

While some people are already opening up their brand new Xbox Series X consoles, for others—specifically those who ordered through Amazon—there might be a bit of a wait.



As many on Twitter are now sharing, Amazon has today sent out emails to some customers telling them:

Hello, We’re contacting you with an update regarding your order of Xbox Series X. We expect to ship your console in the coming weeks as we receive more inventory in November and December. At this time, we anticipate that you will receive your Xbox Series X by 12/31 or before. We are making every effort to get it to you as soon as possible and apologize for any inconvenience .

You’d love to get this email less than 24 hours before the console’s launch, when you would have been expecting to get your hands on it and start playing your very expensive pre-order . Y ou would just cherish it.

Hopefully this isn’t impacting too many people, and for those who are affected, that they come in a lot faster than December 31.