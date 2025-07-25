Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Rushes Out Emergency Patch Amid Review-Bombing On Steam

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is getting slammed on Steam over what many users claim is terrible PC performance for those playing on anything but the most upgraded rigs. A fresh day-two update has now been rushed out to try and solve the worst issues players are experiencing, and even the publisher has responded to the negative uproar with promises that things will be improving soon.

The Soulslike received patch 1.3 earlier today to “address several key issues affecting early players,” to boost performance, especially on less powerful hardware. Key changes include VRAM optimization for lower-end GPUs, memory saving optimization for texture quality, and supersampling resolution limits to prevent “unintended performance degradation. Taken together, developer Leenzee says the fixes should “improve stability and reduce crashes or stuttering.”

There was also a whole other bucket of day-one issues around incorrect pricing in certain regions (Wuchang is $50 in the U.S.) and Deluxe Editions of the game not correctly redeeming all of the included rewards for some players. The studio says that’s now been resolved and everyone who bought the game will be getting the downloadable soundtrack for free to make it up to them.

Finally, Wuchang’s developers snuck in just two small changes to actual gameplay. The Soulslike, while praised overall, has been criticized for a couple of difficulty spikes that can feel like slamming into a brick wall. While the team isn’t yet nerfing any of the game’s boss fights, it has tweaked a landmine section in chapter 2. There are now fewer bombs and the remaining ones do less damage in order to “create a more fair and enjoyable challenge.”

It remains to be seen if Wuchang can quickly kick its “Mostly Negative” rating on Steam, a death knell for most games, or if it will take longer to get things back on track. Despite the flurry of complaints about crashes and frame rate drops, Wuchang was still a top-seller on Steam when it debuted this week, proving that “Gooner Souls” is still a winning formula.

