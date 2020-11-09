Spider-Man PS4 Saves Will Transfer To Spider-Man Remastered On PS5 With Post-Release Update

Image : Insomniac Games / Sony

Spider-Man players were initially going to have to start from scratch with Spider-Man Remastered on PlayStation 5 when it launches with the next-gen console on November 12, but the developers at Insomniac Games have announced that an upcoming patch will introduce exporting saves from the PlayStation 4 version of the game to the PlayStation 5 version.

“We have heard you,” a tweet from Spider-Man developer Insomniac Games reads. “In an upcoming update for [Spider-Man on PlayStation 4], we will add the ability to export your save to Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered.”

The update will also add the three new suits being introduced in Spider-Man Remastered to the PlayStation 4 original. Insomniac plans to release the update sometime around Thanksgiving in the United States, known simply as November 26 everywhere else.

While Smart Delivery makes transferring saves from Xbox One versions of games to their Xbox Series X counterparts super easy, the same function has largely been left up to developers when it comes to transitioning from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5. When it comes to Spider-Man Remastered, at least, Insomniac has seen the benefit of letting folks carry over their progress.