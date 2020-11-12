Demon’s Souls On PS5 Has Some Truly Fucked Up Teeth Options

Screenshot : PlayStation Studios / Bluepoint Games / Kotaku

With both the PlayStation 5 and its marquee launch game Demon’s Souls launching today, you’re going to see a lot about the latter’s character creator. And for good reason! The robust customization options give you the ability to make some very cool avatars for exploring Boletaria. The teeth, though. My god, the teeth.

I don’t know why Bluepoint Games felt it necessary to add dental options to the Demon’s Souls remake. Maybe the developers thought the new photo mode, with its various facial expressions, required giving the player more control over their character’s pearly whites. In any case, the character creator includes eight different sets of teeth from which to choose, some just bad, and others quite unsettling.

Let’s just get this out of the way: you’re not going to find an option for perfectly straight, white chompers in Demon’s Souls. Apparently there’s just not enough time in the day for brushing and flossing when demons are invading your kingdom. The two choices in the gallery below are about as close as you’re going to get to traditionally good-looking teeth.

Screenshot : PlayStation Studios / Bluepoint Games / Kotaku Screenshot : PlayStation Studios / Bluepoint Games / Kotaku 1 / 2

If you’re in the market for something a little more feral, might I interest you in a full set of razor-sharp dentures? Or perhaps some vampire-like fangs?

Screenshot : PlayStation Studios / Bluepoint Games / Kotaku Screenshot : PlayStation Studios / Bluepoint Games / Kotaku 1 / 2

Listen, I don’t want to rip on some of these teeth options too much. Despite years of wearing braces in my adolescence, I have a pretty fucked-up grill myself. The healthcare system in the United States really isn’t interested in making sure your teeth stay healthy unless you’re lucky enough to have a job or money. So I wouldn’t be surprised if Boletaria, a monarchy beset by an ominous, deep fog, functions the same way.

Screenshot : PlayStation Studios / Bluepoint Games / Kotaku Screenshot : PlayStation Studios / Bluepoint Games / Kotaku Screenshot : PlayStation Studios / Bluepoint Games / Kotaku 1 / 3

That said, there’s something very compelling about this last option, which caps several teeth with a golden material. We all know how hard it was to farm certain crafting components in the original Demon’s Souls, and while the developers have said that part of the game has been improved in the remake, I have to wonder how much farming it would take to come up with the mats for this sort of arrangement:

Screenshot : PlayStation Studios / Bluepoint Games / Kotaku

So far, Demon’s Souls on PlayStation 5 has been great, mostly because of small changes like this. I don’t think anyone familiar with the PlayStation 3 classic was hoping to see teeth options in the remake, but this seemingly inconsequential addition only further personalizes everyone’s unique demon slayer. Just don’t expect them to win any beauty competitions; it’s times like these I’m glad the Maiden in Black can’t actually see me.