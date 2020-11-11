Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

This Speedy Gaming Monitor Was Co-Designed By Porsche

fahey
Mike Fahey
Filed to:Hardware
HardwareMonitorPorsche DesignAOCPorsche Design AOC AGON PD27kotakucore
Illustration for article titled This Speedy Gaming Monitor Was Co-Designed By Porsche
Photo: AOC

Non-congressional gaming monitor maker AOC and Porsche Design have teamed up to create exactly what one would expect from such a collaboration—an incredibly fast gaming monitor. The $800 Porsche Design AOC AGON PD27 is a 27-inch QHD monitor with a 240 Hz refresh rate, .5 millisecond response time, and a stand design inspired by a racing rollbar. I only wish it were red.

The specs on this thing are making my mouth water, especially in light of a pair of new game consoles that support 120 frames-per-second gaming. Along with all that speed, the PD27 is also VESA DisplayHDR 400 certified, supporting darker darks and brighter brights. It supports AMD FreeSync. It’s a four-port USB hub. It can also project its own logo on the surface it’s sitting on, in case that’s a thing you want.

Illustration for article titled This Speedy Gaming Monitor Was Co-Designed By Porsche
Photo: AOC
There’s the roll cage-inspired stand, sure to protect your monitor if it falls off your desk (it will not). It’s also got one of these.

Illustration for article titled This Speedy Gaming Monitor Was Co-Designed By Porsche
Photo: AOC
That’s a dash panel-shaped remote control. For someone like me, who positions their monitor less than an arm’s length away, that’s some excess right there. I am down for excess.

The Porsche Design AOC AGON PD27 goes on sale December 5 at select Porsche Design stores, which one imagines are on every corner, or online at the Porsche Design website, where they also sell sneakers, laptops, and luggage.

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

umfozzles
Umfozzles

Man, that is tempting! Not a horrible price either... The only thing for me is, can you actually turn that logo projection off? I know it sounds silly, but that would drive me crazy. 