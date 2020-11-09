Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

PS5 Designer Originally Wanted It To Be Even Bigger

ethangach
Ethan Gach
Filed to:an absolute unit
an absolute unitsonyPS5consolenext-genbig
4
1
Illustration for article titled PS5 Designer Originally Wanted It To Be Even Bigger
Image: Sony

Yes, you read that right.

The biggest console in modern gaming history started out even bigger when Sony senior art director Yujin Morisawa first put pen to paper. “In the beginning, when I started drawing, it was much larger even though I didn’t know what engineering was going to do,” Morisawa said in an interview with the Washington Post. “It’s kind of funny that engineering actually told me it’s too big. So, I actually had to shrink it down a little bit from the first drawing.”

Advertisement

At over a foot tall and weighing almost 15 lbs., the PS5 is enormous. Some might say even too big. Kotaku reviewer Ian Walker described the console’s outer shell as “bulbous” but not “so unwieldy as to completely dominate a room’s aesthetics.” Kotaku’s Mike Fahey called the PS5 “drunk” in his head-to-head comparison with the Xbox Series X. “I keep looking over at it, wincing, and shaking my head,” he wrote. Much internet ink has already been spilt referring to it as the Eye of Sauron.

“I tried to sculpt the invisible mass in between the player and the mechanical engineering,” Morisawa told the Post. “That’s how I describe it. There’s something in between hardware and the player, and that should be expressed.”

Advertisement

The PS5 is certainly expressing something.

G/O Media may get a commission
Silk Knitted Ties
Silk Knitted Ties
Ethan Gach

Kotaku staff writer. You can reach him at ethan.gach@kotaku.com

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

This Is A Blog About Bloodborne

Spider-Man PS4 Saves Will Transfer To Spider-Man Remastered On PS5 With Post-Release Update

Let's Catch Up On Destiny 2's Story Ahead Of Beyond Light

How To Move Your Xbox One Stuff Onto Your Xbox Series X Or S

DISCUSSION

Popsicle

I don’t think it’s the size that matters much to me (I mean, I haven’t seen one in person and won’t for a while unfortunately...) but rather the design. It demands way too much attention for something that’s going to be sitting next to basically other boring black boxy boxes.