Welcome To Hell, Garfield

Hello! This week we learn just how much money Ninja made switching to Mixer, play music using old TVs, learn more about Torchlight 3, watch a cool Cuphead fan video and see what Garfield is doing in Hell.



Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

I understand WHY they aren’t making new singleplayer floors to explore, but I’m still sad about it.

This is an amazing story that really digs deep into all the recent news of streamers leaving Twitch and cutting deals elsewhere.

This is nice! Plus I don’t have to die 300 times to see it.

That’s a lot of Funko Pops and used copies of Black Ops 3.

Tweets!

I miss CRTs and the way they hummed and how you could like...feel the TV was on. And I for sure messed around with tapping and rubbing my old CRT TV screen.

Mothra no! Did you not watch Rocky V?

This is truly mesmerizing and I can’t stop watching it.

News

Trailers And Videos You May Have Missed

With a little more money and time, I bet these trailers could be turned into episodes for an animated show set in the Titanfall universe. I’d watch that.

I loved Torchlight and never played the sequel. I should fix that someday.

Did you want some DLC for Code Vein? Here you go!