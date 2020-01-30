New Mortal Kombat Animated Film Releasing In April

Arriving on digital platforms April 12 with Blu-ray and DVD on April 28, Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge will tell the story of the original arcade battle between Outworld and Earthrealm, before things got more complicated.

Things were so simple during the events of the original Mortal Kombat. It was just warriors of Earth versus warriors of Outworld for the fate of Earthrealm. That’s what’s going down in Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpions Revenge. While the title makes it sound like the focus will be on the game’s beloved yellow ninja, the top billing in the YouTube description for the trailer goes to Joel McHale as Johnny Cage and Dexter’s Jennifer Carpenter as Sonya Blade. Scorpion’s barely even in the trailer. I sure hope he gets some revenge.

It’s a story we’ve seen told before, but Warner Bros. Animation excels at such things, being the studio behind all the good comic story-based DC animated movies. If any animation group can make the original tournament interesting again, it’s that one.