Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Destiny 2 Taken Offline After Players Lose Currency, Materials

Luke Plunkett
Filed to:destiny 2
5.0K
7
Save

Bungie has taken Destiny 2 offline entirely (at time of posting it remains unplayable) after an issue emerged with a hotfix released earlier today where players began losing their “Glimmer, Bright Dust, Infusion Materials, and/or other types of game currencies”.

The studio released a short statement this morning, saying the game had been taken offline “to prevent further loss of materials.” At 2pm ET/11am PT they had discovered the source of the problem, but have yet to complete the necessary testing to push the fix online.

Advertisement

Note that this isn’t a case of simply losing the last batch of stuff you picked up; some players have lost vast swathes of their stash, including some of the game’s rare Ascendant Shards and entire Glimmer reserves.

So if you’re trying to play Destiny 2 and can’t, or played earlier and have noticed your stuff is missing, this is why!

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Bungie Says Massive Destiny 2 Puzzle Was Inspired By Cult Horror Film Cube

Destiny 2's Wild Corridors Of Time Puzzle Ends With Lackluster Reward

Destiny 2's Latest Puzzle Is Turning Out To Be Brain-Breakingly Complex

Destiny 2 Players Are Hard At Work Puzzling Over Mysterious Symbols