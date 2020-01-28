League Of Legends Pro Games Postponed In China Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Screenshot : LPL 2020 Swin

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am. Prev Next View All

China’s League of Legends Pro League has decided to postpone the upcoming 2020 Spring Season matches that were originally slated to start early next month after the Chinese New Year’s holidays.



According to CCN, the matches have been pushed back for the foreseeable future. Likewise, the League of Legends Development League’s second division will not begin later this month. It is unclear when these games will be rescheduled.

Advertisement

The League of Legends Pro League aims to reduce the risk of infecting players with the coronavirus.

This is unconfirmed, but as one League of Legends reporter notes it could be until April that the matches resume as according to the country’s motorsport association, all sporting events have been put on hold until then. These are drastic steps but do appear necessary for the safety of all.

With 4,515 confirmed cases, the coronavirus has left over 100 dead. Thirteen countries, including Japan, are evacuating citizens from Wuhan, China, where most of these cases have been reported.