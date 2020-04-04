This Bear Is Here To Help The World

Gif : Michael Mauro ( Instagram

Hello! This week we learn about a game with secret crossplay, find out how terrible Game X Change is, see the first trailer for a weird new Pong game, go to the ham window and watch a bear help the world in a small way.



Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

Advertisement

I didn’t expect the bullshit health tips to be...complete bullshit. Like, read these tips. I was stunned by how bad this company is handling this situation.

Buy Committee: Should I Buy Hori's Split Pad Pro Controller While... Read on The Inventory

Pay your developers better. Please. If you are going to put them through months of crunch and stress, at least at pay them more after the game comes out and makes a lot of money. (But really, don’t force devs to crunch in the first place.)

Advertisement

I felt a great disturbance in the force, as if millions of voices suddenly cried out in terror, and were suddenly silenced.

Advertisement

Tom Nook doesn’t feel pain. He only creates it.

Advertisement

Hey, meet me at the ham window. I got some stuff for you.

Advertisement

The world is filled with chaos right now and this bear is trying to help, one traffic cone at a time. (Original video here)

News

Advertisement

Trailers And Videos From The Past Week

This doesn’t look anything like Keanu Reeves...

I’m weirdly excited to play this again. I miss when we got big budget single-player campaigns that were just 8-hour adventures without open worlds and crafting.

I grew up playing that weird Pong game on the Playstation, so this looks like something I might be into.