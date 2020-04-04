This Bear Is Here To Help The World

Hello! This week we learn about a game with secret crossplay, find out how terrible Game X Change is, see the first trailer for a weird new Pong game, go to the ham window and watch a bear help the world in a small way.
Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week
I didn’t expect the bullshit health tips to be...complete bullshit. Like, read these tips. I was stunned by how bad this company is handling this situation.
Pay your developers better. Please. If you are going to put them through months of crunch and stress, at least at pay them more after the game comes out and makes a lot of money. (But really, don’t force devs to crunch in the first place.)
I felt a great disturbance in the force, as if millions of voices suddenly cried out in terror, and were suddenly silenced.
Tweets!
Tom Nook doesn’t feel pain. He only creates it.
Hey, meet me at the ham window. I got some stuff for you.
The world is filled with chaos right now and this bear is trying to help, one traffic cone at a time. (Original video here)
News
- QuakeCon 2020 Is Cancelled
- Combo Breaker Cancels Fighting Game Tournament For 2020
- Uncharted 4 And Dirt Rally 2.0 Are April’s PlayStation Plus Games
- Here’s April 2020's Xbox Live Games With Gold
- Activision Wins ‘First Amendment’ Call Of Duty Lawsuit
- Sony Donates $10 Million To Covid-19 Response Fund
- Sea Of Thieves Now Has A Steam Page
- Apex Legends’ Bloodhound Event Adds Permanent Duos Next Week
- Magic The Gathering Changing Spacegodzilla Card Because Of Coronavirus Covid-19
- Darkest Dungeon Is Getting Multiplayer
- Report: Nintendo Planning To Announce New Mario Games And Remasters To Celebrate Series’ 35-Year Anniversary
Trailers And Videos From The Past Week
This doesn’t look anything like Keanu Reeves...
I’m weirdly excited to play this again. I miss when we got big budget single-player campaigns that were just 8-hour adventures without open worlds and crafting.
I grew up playing that weird Pong game on the Playstation, so this looks like something I might be into.