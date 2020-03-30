Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Star Wars: Jedi Academy Has Secret Crossplay, And PC Players Are Killing Switch Users

Luke Plunkett
Star Wars: Jedi Academy, released back in 2003 on the PC and Xbox, has only just been ported to the Nintendo Switch. And, uh, somehow PC players have been able to connect to console multiplayer servers.

As PC Gamer report, PC players have been able to connect directly to the IP of the servers being used for the Switch version, and with it being the same game on both platforms, have been able to play directly against console opposition.

The results are...as you’d expect, given both their experience and mouse + keyboard controls.

I used to be in a Star Wars clan a looooooooong time ago, and while I mostly flew starfighters, the Jedi players were on some next-level shit. And that was then. Anyone who has stuck around and honed their skills over the last 20-odd years must be some kind of automated murder machine.

Understandably, Switch players are not happy, with many calling for the PC players to be blocked by stopping their means of connecting to the console servers.

Which...OK, but also, let these grizzled old veterans have their time in the sun.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

