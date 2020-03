Project CARS 2 Screenshot : Steam

April’s Xbox Live Games with Gold is a good deal for fans of racing games and RPGs . As always, these games are only “free” if you have an active Xbox Live Gold subscription.



April’s Games With Gold are:

Xbox One

Project CARS 2 (April 1-30)

Knights of Pen and Paper Bundle (April 16-May 15)

Xbox 360 (compatible with Xbox One)

Fable Anniversary (April 1-15)

Toybox Turbos (A pril 16-30)