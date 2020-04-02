Sea Of Thieves Now Has A Steam Page

Screenshot : Microsoft

Micorsoft’s multiplayer pirate life simulator, Sea of Thieves, looks like it’s finally heading to Valve’s platform after getting its own store page complete with the words “coming soon.”



The listing was spotted earlier this morning complete with system requirements, descriptive tags, and the option to wishlist the game. Unfortunately there’s no release date yet or any official announcement from Microsoft.

The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sea of Thieves, which came out just over two years ago, is hardly the first big Microsoft exclusive to make the jump from Xbox One and the Microsoft Store to Steam. Gears 5 released on Valve’s storefront simultaneously and the Halo games have slowly been making their way there as part of the effort to port the entire Master Chief Collection to PC.

“We will continue to add to the more than 20 Xbox Game Studios titles on Steam, starting with Gears 5 and all Age of Empires I, II & III: Definitive Editions,” Xbox boss Phil Spencer said last May. “We know millions of PC gamers trust Steam as a great source to buy PC games and we’ve heard the feedback that PC gamers would like choice.”

Many PC Sea of Thieves players have been hoping for a Steam release ever since Spencer’s comments, hoping it would bring both fresh players and make the service game’s routine updating a much smoother experience.