Report: Nintendo Planning To Announce New Mario Games And Remasters To Celebrate Series’ 35-Year Anniversary

Nintendo is reportedly planning to release remasters of most of the games in the Super Mario. Bros. series and announce new ones to mark the plumber’s 35th anniversary.

That news comes from a report by the British gaming website Video Games Chronicle, which says the remasters are to be revealed alongside new information about the Super Nintendo World theme park and animated Super Mario movie Nintendo is working on with Universal Studios. The reveal was originally supposed to happen at E3 in June, VGC reports, but will now be rolled out differently due to the trade show’s cancellation amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

While Video Games Chronicle didn’t mention which specific games would get remasters, it did say that the anniversary celebration will feature a new Paper Mario. The first Super Mario Bros. was first released back in 1985 for the NES.