The Biggest Summer Game Fest Announcements In Six Minutes

Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest Kickoff! Marked the unofficial start of E3 2021 season Thursday with trailers, teasers, announcements, and celebrity appearances.

Elden Ring, a collaboration between Game of Thrones writer George R. R. Martin and developer FromSoftware easily stole the show. FromSoftware is the team behind the Dark Souls series, Bloodborne, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice so the gameplay expectation has an extremely high bar to meet. And as for Martin, well, people really loved Game of Thrones for a while there.

Not to be shown up were Metal Slug Tactics, Death Stranding Director’s Cut, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and a ton of others. The latter was expected due to leaks, but gaming auteur Hideo Kojima of Metal Gear and eccentricity fame got to pull off a “One More Thing” moment for his latest game, Death Stranding. And Metal Slug Tactics ended up being a somewhat surprising highlight.

We also got the debut of 2Bean (just watch the video and it’ll make sense) and more looks at what’s to come in Blizzard’s Overwatch 2, the sequel to its made-for-esports hit.

What is Summer Game Fest?

Summer Game Fest, organized by Geoff Keighley of The Game Awards, started the event last year giving gamers a trickling stream of news during the summer months of 2020. This year, Keighley said the festival would be more concise, and now Kotaku is making it even more concise with a six-minute roundup.

What were the biggest games featured at Summer Game Fest?

There were a lot of titles, both upcoming and already released. Here’s a list of the biggest appearances and games that got shoutouts at Summer Game Fest, which you can see in our video:

What’s Next For Summer Game Fest?

Keighley’s not done with us yet. Summer Game Fest 2021 will have more virtual shows from now through at least the end of July. And Kotaku will keep you up to date on all of it.

