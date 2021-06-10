Nier: Automata's 2B (2Bean?) Comes To Fall Guys

2Bean 2Furious. Screenshot : Mediatonic

Nier: Automata protagonist 2B is coming to Fall Guys on June 18, Mediatonic announced at Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest today.

Advertisement

Yes, it finally happened. After Nier: Automata director Yoko Taro said in 2019 he would do anything for the money, that promise has been kept. No really, that’s what he said. I’m not exaggerating.

“For us, if we were asked, we would gladly say yes to anything for money,” Taro said to Game Informer last year when asked if the character might join Tekken. “We’re open to any kind of opportunities for anything, ever. Even if it’s Candy Crush, if they want to use 2B, we will say yes, please go ahead and use her.”

2B has already joined Soulcalibur as a guest character as well.

Real talk, though. 2Bean, yes that’s what we’re going to call it, looks sick. It has black heeled boots, 2B’s dress draped over that Tic Tac-like figure, veiled eyes, and white-gray hair.

The Summer Game Fest teaser showed off 2Bean in action making its way through Fall Guys’ candy-colored courses. It’s such a delight watching a bean as sophisticated-looking as this waddling and getting yeeted into the air. What a time to be alive.

Advertisement

Fall Guys has been underway with a ton of announcements and updates. Mediatonic recently announced that the runaway hit will come to the Nintendo Switch and Xbox. It’s already on PC and PlayStation, where it really gained traction after being offered as a PS Plus freebie.

Fall Guys is also somehow already on season 4.5, so if you haven’t kept up since it first came out, you’ll want to check back in. There have been plenty of new challenges and cosmetics added making the game feel fresh.

Advertisement

And while there’s no word yet on season 5, the E3 season is still early.



