Nintendo announced today during its Mini Direct Partner Showcase that PlatinumGames’ moody action-RPG Nier: Automata is coming to the Switch on October 6. Dubbed The End of YoRHa Edition, this launch will include previously released add-ons such as the “3C3C1D119440927" DLC as well as new console- exclusive costumes—like one with a kitsune mask—that were shown off in a new trailer.

Nier: Automata is an award-winning hack-and-slash role-playing game involving an android squad seeking to reclaim Earth for humanity and end machine supremacy on the dystopian planet. The narrative is much deeper, full of political intrigue and existential pondering, but the gist is that you play as a robot named 2B who goes around beating up other robots with a variety of cool weapons and even cooler moves. It’s typical PlatinumGames stuff that has been finely polished like metal. In short, Nier: Automata is sick.

Read More: Nier: Automata: The Kotaku Review

The End of YoRHa Edition on Switch includes the “3C3C1D119440927" DLC—the first and only piece of add-on Nier: Automata content—which consists of three battle arenas in which to test your skills, three costumes (rewards for completing the arena challenges), and one final side quest investigating a newly opened elevator at the amusement park. That little side story is a trip. Trust me. On top of that weirdly named DLC, this release will also come with a couple exclusive costumes for 2B and 9S, like twinning all-white outfits that even clothe the companion droid.



Maybe the most lowkey exciting part of the entire announcement is the fact that Nier: Automata The End of YoRHa Edition on Nintendo Switch isn’t a cloud version of the game. It’s a true native console port, meaning it should run pretty smoothly. Or, at least, as smooth as the handheld-console hybrid is capable of running such a frenetic action game. That said, folks online are taking this opportunity to once again drag Square Enix for the atrocious Kingdom Hearts cloud ports.



Nier: Automata The End of YoRHa Edition launches on Nintendo Switch on October 6 for $40. You can preorder the game from the eShop right now.



