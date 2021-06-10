Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Death Stranding Director's Cut Announced By Kojima

New content inspired by Metal Gear Solid in the works

Mike Fahey
Wait, I thought the orange box was a Valve thing.
Screenshot: Kojima Productions

Revealed today during the Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live! event, a director’s cut of Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding is coming, with a full reveal weeks away.

Game maker and Geoff Keighley’s good friend Hideo Kojima appeared in a prerecorded segment during the show to introduce a clip of the upcoming director’s cut with a clip starring Death Stranding protagonist Sam Porter Bridges pulling a Solid Snake with an empty box of oranges.

And that’s all the information we get for now. Look for a full reveal of Death Stranding: Director’s Cut in the coming weeks.

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

There is nobody who could possibly want that, right?