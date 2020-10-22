Fine Art

The Art Of Hades

Fine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios.
Ah, this is exciting. Welcome to The Art of Hades, a look at the work that went into what’s easily one of the best-looking video games of 2020.

The team at Supergiant were kind enough to send in a ton of pieces from the development of the game, from early sketches through to the character portraits that make up Hades’ dialogue sequences.

Like the game itself, they’re vibrant, colourful and, where necessary, very hot.

Everything you’ll see here came from art director Jen Zee, environmental artist Joanne Tran and 3D artist Paige Carter.

JEN ZEE

Image: Supergiant
Image: Supergiant
Image: Supergiant
Image: Supergiant
Image: Supergiant
Image: Supergiant
Image: Supergiant
Image: Supergiant
Image: Supergiant
Image: Supergiant
Image: Supergiant
Image: Supergiant
Image: Supergiant
Image: Supergiant

JOANNE TRAN

Image: Supergiant
Image: Supergiant
Image: Supergiant
Image: Supergiant
Image: Supergiant
Image: Supergiant
Image: Supergiant
Image: Supergiant

PAIGE CARTER

Image: Supergiant
Image: Supergiant
Image: Supergiant
Image: Supergiant
Image: Supergiant
Image: Supergiant
Image: Supergiant
Image: Supergiant
Image: Supergiant
Image: Supergiant
Image: Supergiant
Image: Supergiant
Image: Supergiant

UPDATE: Here’s some cool menu and UI stuff as well!

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

