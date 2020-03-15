The Art Of Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Fine Art

Ori and the Will of the Wisps, the sequel to 2015's beautiful Ori and the Blind Forest, is now out. And as we love to do with all good-looking video games, that means it’s time to take a look at a ton of the gorgeous art that went into its development.

Below you’ll find a selection of works from Blind Forest’s production, from both internal artists at Moon Studios and third-party folks as well. It’s not everything from everyone who worked on the game, but it’s enough to give you a great cross-section at the art that went into it.

You’ll find each artist’s portfolio linked inside their names.

Leonid Koliagin

Illustration for article titled The Art Of iOri and the Will of the Wisps/i
Illustration for article titled The Art Of iOri and the Will of the Wisps/i
Illustration for article titled The Art Of iOri and the Will of the Wisps/i
Illustration for article titled The Art Of iOri and the Will of the Wisps/i
Illustration for article titled The Art Of iOri and the Will of the Wisps/i
Illustration for article titled The Art Of iOri and the Will of the Wisps/i

Vadim Shchepilov

Illustration for article titled The Art Of iOri and the Will of the Wisps/i
Illustration for article titled The Art Of iOri and the Will of the Wisps/i
Illustration for article titled The Art Of iOri and the Will of the Wisps/i
Illustration for article titled The Art Of iOri and the Will of the Wisps/i
Illustration for article titled The Art Of iOri and the Will of the Wisps/i

Florian Herold

Illustration for article titled The Art Of iOri and the Will of the Wisps/i
Illustration for article titled The Art Of iOri and the Will of the Wisps/i

Mikhail Rakhmatullin

Illustration for article titled The Art Of iOri and the Will of the Wisps/i
Illustration for article titled The Art Of iOri and the Will of the Wisps/i
Illustration for article titled The Art Of iOri and the Will of the Wisps/i
Illustration for article titled The Art Of iOri and the Will of the Wisps/i
Illustration for article titled The Art Of iOri and the Will of the Wisps/i
Illustration for article titled The Art Of iOri and the Will of the Wisps/i
Illustration for article titled The Art Of iOri and the Will of the Wisps/i
Illustration for article titled The Art Of iOri and the Will of the Wisps/i

Iris Muddy 

Illustration for article titled The Art Of iOri and the Will of the Wisps/i
Illustration for article titled The Art Of iOri and the Will of the Wisps/i
Illustration for article titled The Art Of iOri and the Will of the Wisps/i

Leroy van Vliet

Illustration for article titled The Art Of iOri and the Will of the Wisps/i
Illustration for article titled The Art Of iOri and the Will of the Wisps/i
Illustration for article titled The Art Of iOri and the Will of the Wisps/i
Illustration for article titled The Art Of iOri and the Will of the Wisps/i
Illustration for article titled The Art Of iOri and the Will of the Wisps/i
Illustration for article titled The Art Of iOri and the Will of the Wisps/i
Illustration for article titled The Art Of iOri and the Will of the Wisps/i
Illustration for article titled The Art Of iOri and the Will of the Wisps/i

Lina Kit

Illustration for article titled The Art Of iOri and the Will of the Wisps/i
Illustration for article titled The Art Of iOri and the Will of the Wisps/i
Illustration for article titled The Art Of iOri and the Will of the Wisps/i
Illustration for article titled The Art Of iOri and the Will of the Wisps/i
Illustration for article titled The Art Of iOri and the Will of the Wisps/i

Sarah Morris

Illustration for article titled The Art Of iOri and the Will of the Wisps/i
Illustration for article titled The Art Of iOri and the Will of the Wisps/i
Illustration for article titled The Art Of iOri and the Will of the Wisps/i

 

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

