The Art Of Ghost Of Tsushima

Illustration: Sucker Punch
Fine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios.
Ghost of Tsushima isn’t just a pretty game, it’s a game that went above and beyond trying to be as faithful to a foreign culture as the developers could manage. And few were as important to that brief as the art team.

They did an amazing job, earning praise not just from critics, but from the man responsible for some of the most Japanese games of all time, Yakuza boss Toshihiro Nagoshi.

Below you’ll find a selection of work that went into the game’s design and production, from a selection of artists involved on the project. It’s not everything from everyone, but it’s enough to give you a good idea of some of the work that went into the creation of Ghost of Tsushima.

And if you want to see more, you can either check out the artist portfolios linked below, or ArtStation’s “Art Blast” here.

John Powell

Illustration: Sucker Punch
Illustration: Sucker Punch
Illustration: Sucker Punch

Ian Jun Wei Chiew

Illustration: Sucker Punch
Illustration: Sucker Punch
Illustration: Sucker Punch
Illustration: Sucker Punch

Mitch Mohrhauser

Illustration: Sucker Punch
Illustration: Sucker Punch
Illustration: Sucker Punch
Illustration: Sucker Punch
Illustration: Sucker Punch

Edward Pun

Illustration: Sucker Punch
Illustration: Sucker Punch
Illustration: Sucker Punch
Illustration: Sucker Punch

Naomi Baker

Illustration: Sucker Punch
Illustration: Sucker Punch
Illustration: Sucker Punch
Illustration: Sucker Punch

Romain Jouandeau

Illustration: Sucker Punch
Illustration: Sucker Punch
Illustration: Sucker Punch

Emre Ekmekci

Illustration: Sucker Punch
Illustration: Sucker Punch
Illustration: Sucker Punch

Mike Ackerman

Illustration: Sucker Punch
Illustration: Sucker Punch
yupthatteach
YupThatTeach

This game resonated with me far more than I expected it to. It has so many rough spots and much room for improvement when I'm being critical, but darnit, it was splendid in all the right ways. 