The Art Of Ghost Of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima isn’t just a pretty game, it’s a game that went above and beyond trying to be as faithful to a foreign culture as the developers could manage. And few were as important to that brief as the art team.
Below you’ll find a selection of work that went into the game’s design and production, from a selection of artists involved on the project. It’s not everything from everyone, but it’s enough to give you a good idea of some of the work that went into the creation of Ghost of Tsushima.
