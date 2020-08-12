The Art Of Ghost Of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima isn’t just a pretty game, it’s a game that went above and beyond trying to be as faithful to a foreign culture as the developers could manage. And few were as important to that brief as the art team.

They did an amazing job, earning praise not just from critics, but from the man responsible for some of the most Japanese games of all time, Yakuza boss Toshihiro Nagoshi.

Below you’ll find a selection of work that went into the game’s design and production, from a selection of artists involved on the project. It’s not everything from everyone, but it’s enough to give you a good idea of some of the work that went into the creation of Ghost of Tsushima.

And if you want to see more, you can either check out the artist portfolios linked below, or ArtStation’s “Art Blast” here.

