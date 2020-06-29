Fine Art

The Art Of The Last of Us Part II

Image: Eytan Zana
The end of the world has never looked so good.

While The Last Of Us Part II is very much a game about people, and how incredibly shitty we can be, it’s also a game about beauty. In those same people, sure, if that’s the glass-half-full take you want to bring to this discussion, but I was mostly talking about the world itself, where an overgrown Seattle (and what’s left of its buildings) looks amazing.

Now that the game is out, the artists responsible for imagining this world (and the people inhabiting it) are free to share their work, and as we’re used to with Naughty Dog games, it’s all absolutely incredible.

Below you’ll find a sample of some of the environment, character and 3D art that went into the game. It’s not everything from everyone involved in the project, but it’s enough to give you a good cross-section, with links below to each artist’s full gallery of work.

Be warned: there are some mild spoilers below.

And if you’d like a refresher, here’s our Fine Art feature on the first game:

John Sweeney

Illustration for article titled The Art Of iThe Last of Us Part II/i
Image: John Sweeney, Artstation
Illustration for article titled The Art Of iThe Last of Us Part II/i
Image: John Sweeney, ArtStation

Eytan Zana

Illustration for article titled The Art Of iThe Last of Us Part II/i
Image: Eytan Zana, ArtStation
Illustration for article titled The Art Of iThe Last of Us Part II/i
Image: Eytan Zana, ArtStation


Aaron Limonick

Illustration for article titled The Art Of iThe Last of Us Part II/i
Image: Aaron Limonick, ArtStation

Ashley Swidowski

Illustration for article titled The Art Of iThe Last of Us Part II/i
Image: Ashley Swidowski, ArtStation
Illustration for article titled The Art Of iThe Last of Us Part II/i
Image: Ashley Swidowski, ArtStation

Alexandria Neonakis

Illustration for article titled The Art Of iThe Last of Us Part II/i
Image: Alexandria Neonakis, ArtStation
Illustration for article titled The Art Of iThe Last of Us Part II/i
Image: Alexandria Neonakis, ArtStation

Danilo Athayde

Illustration for article titled The Art Of iThe Last of Us Part II/i
Image: Danilo Athayde, ArtStation
Illustration for article titled The Art Of iThe Last of Us Part II/i
Image: Danilo Athayde, ArtStation

Soa Lee

Illustration for article titled The Art Of iThe Last of Us Part II/i
Image: Soa Lee, ArtStation
Illustration for article titled The Art Of iThe Last of Us Part II/i
Image: Soa Lee, ArtStation

Simeon Schaffner

Illustration for article titled The Art Of iThe Last of Us Part II/i
Image: Simeon Schaffner, ArtStation

Rado Markovic

Illustration for article titled The Art Of iThe Last of Us Part II/i
Image: Rado Markovic, ArtStation

Frank Tzeng

Illustration for article titled The Art Of iThe Last of Us Part II/i
Image: Frank Tzeng, ArtStation
Illustration for article titled The Art Of iThe Last of Us Part II/i

Florent Lebrun

Illustration for article titled The Art Of iThe Last of Us Part II/i
Image: Florent Lebrun, ArtStation

Robby Johnson

Illustration for article titled The Art Of iThe Last of Us Part II/i
Image: Robby Johnson, ArtStation

Jad Saber

Illustration for article titled The Art Of iThe Last of Us Part II/i
Image: Jad Saber, ArtStation

Maria Zborovska

Illustration for article titled The Art Of iThe Last of Us Part II/i
Image: Maria Zborovska, ArtStation
Illustration for article titled The Art Of iThe Last of Us Part II/i
Image: Maria Zborovska, ArtStation

Ricky Ho

Illustration for article titled The Art Of iThe Last of Us Part II/i
Image: Ricky Ho, ArtStation

Danar Worya

Illustration for article titled The Art Of iThe Last of Us Part II/i
Image: Danar Worya, ArtStation
Illustration for article titled The Art Of iThe Last of Us Part II/i
Image: Danar Worya, ArtStation
Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

