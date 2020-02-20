Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Fine Art

The Art Of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Luke Plunkett
Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
Tonight, let’s take a look behind the scenes at some of the concept art that went into the creation of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, one of the most Star Warsy-lookin’ games of all time.

Below you’ll find examples of everything from character design to environmental work and even some Imperial posters, done by both the internal team at Respawn as well as external artists. It’s not everything by everyone who worked on the game, but it’s enough to give you a nice sample of the kind of stuff that went into Fallen Order’s development.

You’ll find links to each artist’s portfolio in their names below.

Bruno Werneck

Liam MacDonald

Theo Stylianides

George Rushing

Jeremy Minor

Kevin Duong

Jordan Lamarre-Wan

Jeremy Thurman

Amy Fry

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

