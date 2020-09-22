Fine Art

The Art Of Marvel's Avengers

Illustration: Marvel's Avengers - The Art of the Game by Paul Davies, published by Titan Books © 2020 MARVEL
While working with a licensed property like The Avengers means you don’t need to imagine everything from scratch, there’s still a ton of work that went into designing and fleshing out the setting for Crystal Dynamics’ latest game.

Below you’ll find a cross-section of work that went into The Avengers’ development, from environment design to character art to storyboards.

It features pieces from Brenoch Adams, Sean Vo, Brandon Russell, Kanish Palathingal, Jeff Adams, Michael Bayton, Brandon Stricker and Kenrick Leung, and it’s all also featured in the game’s art book, which is available now.

By Sean Vo
By Sean Vo
Illustration: Marvel’s Avengers - The Art of the Game by Paul Davies, published by Titan Books © 2020 MARVEL
By Michael Bayton, Brandon Russell & Kanish Palathingal
Illustration: Marvel’s Avengers - The Art of the Game by Paul Davies, published by Titan Books © 2020 MARVEL
By Brandon Russell
Illustration: Marvel’s Avengers - The Art of the Game by Paul Davies, published by Titan Books © 2020 MARVEL
By Jeff Adams
Illustration: Marvel’s Avengers - The Art of the Game by Paul Davies, published by Titan Books © 2020 MARVEL
By Brandon Stricker, Brenoch Adams, Kenrick Leung
Illustration: Marvel’s Avengers - The Art of the Game by Paul Davies, published by Titan Books © 2020 MARVEL
By Brandon Russell
Illustration: Marvel’s Avengers - The Art of the Game by Paul Davies, published by Titan Books © 2020 MARVEL
By Brenoch Adams
Illustration: Marvel’s Avengers - The Art of the Game by Paul Davies, published by Titan Books © 2020 MARVEL
By Brenoch Adams & Kenrick Leung
Illustration: Marvel’s Avengers - The Art of the Game by Paul Davies, published by Titan Books © 2020 MARVEL
By Kendrick Leung
Illustration: Marvel’s Avengers - The Art of the Game by Paul Davies, published by Titan Books © 2020 MARVEL
By Brandon Russell
Illustration: Marvel’s Avengers - The Art of the Game by Paul Davies, published by Titan Books © 2020 MARVEL
By Jeff Adams
Illustration: Marvel’s Avengers - The Art of the Game by Paul Davies, published by Titan Books © 2020 MARVEL
By Sean Vo
Illustration: Marvel’s Avengers - The Art of the Game by Paul Davies, published by Titan Books © 2020 MARVEL
By Brenoch Adams
Illustration: Marvel’s Avengers - The Art of the Game by Paul Davies, published by Titan Books © 2020 MARVEL
By Brenoch Adams
Illustration: Marvel’s Avengers - The Art of the Game by Paul Davies, published by Titan Books © 2020 MARVEL
By Brenoch Adams
Illustration: Marvel’s Avengers - The Art of the Game by Paul Davies, published by Titan Books © 2020 MARVEL
