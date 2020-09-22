The Art Of Marvel's Avengers

While working with a licensed property like The Avengers means you don’t need to imagine everything from scratch, there’s still a ton of work that went into designing and fleshing out the setting for Crystal Dynamics’ latest game.

Advertisement

Below you’ll find a cross-section of work that went into The Avengers’ development, from environment design to character art to storyboards.

It features pieces from Brenoch Adams, Sean Vo, Brandon Russell, Kanish Palathingal, Jeff Adams, Michael Bayton, Brandon Stricker and Kenrick Leung, and it’s all also featured in the game’s art book, which is available now.

Advertisement

By Sean Vo Illustration : Marvel’s Avengers - The Art of the Game by Paul Davies, published by Titan Books © 2020 MARVEL

By Michael Bayton, Brandon Russell & Kanish Palathingal Illustration : Marvel’s Avengers - The Art of the Game by Paul Davies, published by Titan Books © 2020 MARVEL

By Brandon Russell Illustration : Marvel’s Avengers - The Art of the Game by Paul Davies, published by Titan Books © 2020 MARVEL

By Jeff Adams Illustration : Marvel’s Avengers - The Art of the Game by Paul Davies, published by Titan Books © 2020 MARVEL

By Brandon Stricker, Brenoch Adams, Kenrick Leung Illustration : Marvel’s Avengers - The Art of the Game by Paul Davies, published by Titan Books © 2020 MARVEL

Advertisement

By Brandon Russell Illustration : Marvel’s Avengers - The Art of the Game by Paul Davies, published by Titan Books © 2020 MARVEL

By Brenoch Adams Illustration : Marvel’s Avengers - The Art of the Game by Paul Davies, published by Titan Books © 2020 MARVEL

By Brenoch Adams & Kenrick Leung Illustration : Marvel’s Avengers - The Art of the Game by Paul Davies, published by Titan Books © 2020 MARVEL

By Kendrick Leung Illustration : Marvel’s Avengers - The Art of the Game by Paul Davies, published by Titan Books © 2020 MARVEL

By Brandon Russell Illustration : Marvel’s Avengers - The Art of the Game by Paul Davies, published by Titan Books © 2020 MARVEL

Advertisement

By Jeff Adams Illustration : Marvel’s Avengers - The Art of the Game by Paul Davies, published by Titan Books © 2020 MARVEL

By Sean Vo Illustration : Marvel’s Avengers - The Art of the Game by Paul Davies, published by Titan Books © 2020 MARVEL

By Brenoch Adams Illustration : Marvel’s Avengers - The Art of the Game by Paul Davies, published by Titan Books © 2020 MARVEL

By Brenoch Adams Illustration : Marvel’s Avengers - The Art of the Game by Paul Davies, published by Titan Books © 2020 MARVEL