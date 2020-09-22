The Art Of Marvel's Avengers

While working with a licensed property like
The Avengers means you don’t need to imagine everything from scratch, there’s still a ton of work that went into designing and fleshing out the setting for Crystal Dynamics’ latest game.
Below you’ll find a cross-section of work that went into
The Avengers’ development, from environment design to character art to storyboards.
It features pieces from
Kenrick Leung, Brenoch Adams, Sean Vo, Brandon Russell, Jeff Adams, Michael Bayton, Kanish Palathingal and Brandon Stricker, and it's all also featured in the game's art book, which is available now.

Illustration: Marvel's Avengers - The Art of the Game by Paul Davies, published by Titan Books © 2020 MARVEL
