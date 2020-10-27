The Art Of Fall Guys

Our big “Art Of” features on Fine Art aren’t always about lavish productions like Assassin’s Creed. Sometimes they cover smaller games, like Hades, and sometimes they cover games you may not even expect to see behind the scenes of, like...Fall Guys.

I’ve been super interested in the process and design work that went into the beans and their slapstick world, though, and Mediatonic principal artist Daniel Hoang was kind enough to share some of that stuff with us.

Below, then, you’ll find a ton of pieces from the game’s production, from across Mediatonic’s team. We’re talking initial playdough sculpts that looks like very sad carrots right through to finished 3D models.

You’ll find links to each artist’s work embedded in their name below.

Image : Mediatonic

Image : Mediatonic

Image : Mediatonic

Image : Mediatonic

Image : Mediatonic

Image : Mediatonic

Image : Mediatonic

Image : Mediatonic

Image : Mediatonic

Image : Mediatonic

Image : Mediatonic

Image : Mediatonic

Image : Mediatonic

Image : Mediatonic

Image : Mediatonic

Image : Mediatonic

Image : Mediatonic

Image : Mediatonic

Image : Mediatonic

Image : Mediatonic

Image : Mediatonic

