Fine Art

The Art Of Fall Guys

Image: Mediatonic
lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Fine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios.
Our big “Art Of” features on Fine Art aren’t always about lavish productions like Assassin’s Creed. Sometimes they cover smaller games, like Hades, and sometimes they cover games you may not even expect to see behind the scenes of, like...Fall Guys.

I’ve been super interested in the process and design work that went into the beans and their slapstick world, though, and Mediatonic principal artist Daniel Hoang was kind enough to share some of that stuff with us.

Below, then, you’ll find a ton of pieces from the game’s production, from across Mediatonic’s team. We’re talking initial playdough sculpts that looks like very sad carrots right through to finished 3D models.

You’ll find links to each artist’s work embedded in their name below.

DANIEL HOANG

Illustration for article titled The Art Of iFall Guys/i
Image: Mediatonic
Image: Mediatonic
Image: Mediatonic
Image: Mediatonic
Image: Mediatonic
Image: Mediatonic
Image: Mediatonic
Image: Mediatonic

J. DANIEL GIL MUNOZ

Image: Mediatonic
Image: Mediatonic

ANTOINE DEKERLE

Image: Mediatonic
Image: Mediatonic

SOFIA GARIAZZO

Image: Mediatonic
Image: Mediatonic
Image: Mediatonic

ASH KERINS

Image: Mediatonic
Image: Mediatonic
Image: Mediatonic
Image: Mediatonic
Image: Mediatonic
Image: Mediatonic

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

DISCUSSION