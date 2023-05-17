Top Image
If it worked, you now have two of the item you tried to duplicate. If it didn’t, simply try again. The only hard part about this glitch is the timing of closing and re-opening the inventory screen. It has to be really fast. The idea seems to be to get Link to drop both bows within the same animation, seemingly stacking them and tricking the game in some way into thinking both have the item on the arrow.

But once you’ve mastered the glitch, the sky’s the limit. Almost anything can be attached to arrows, from cooking ingredients and monster parts to rare gems and Zonai devices. Diamonds, for example, sell for 500 rupees apiece. Tears of the Kingdom’s economy is much stingier than Breath of the Wild’s, so the easy money comes in handy.

Rare monster parts like Black Horns and Gibdo Bones are also super useful since they can now be fused with weapons to greatly increase their strength. Duplicating them is an easy way to never be short on powerful swords, or potent elixir-mixing ingredients for that matter. Or you could be like me and just stuff your pockets with dozens of Zonai rockets to craft all kinds of absurd war machines.

If you don’t want to go hog wild with the glitch, it still might be nice to pad your inventory with extra copies of a few of your rarer items. If Breath of the Wild’s update history is any indication, this glitch won’t be around for long. Though at the rate duplication tricks are popping up in new Switch games these days, it probably won’t be long until the community finds other ones as well.

