The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the long-awaited sequel to Breath of the Wild, is officially out, as you might have been able to tell from the lines currently connecting gaming stores around the world. But the zealous internet is on top of collecting game tips, and a leaked version of the game has now seen the sun for two weeks, so Reddit already has plenty of rupee, food, and weapon farming advice.

I collected some of it (which inevitably comes along with what some may consider spoilers) so you can know what to look out for when it’s time to get rich and beautiful.



Tears of the Kingdom wants you to prioritize protein for profit with Gourmet Meat Skewers

Like BotW, in addition to allowing you to destroy black rock ore deposits for sellable gems, ToTK lets you slay stout animals for Raw Gourmet Meat and Raw Prime Meat. Both restore full hearts and can be sold for quick cash.



There are plenty of moose in the Hebra region, a Reddit post says, which can be used to whip up an (unmodified by spices or other ingredients) skewer of 5 Gourmet Meat (that sells for 315 rupees) and one with 5 Prime Meat (street value: 135 rupees).



And if selling your meat bounty makes you run low on health items, go into caves to find many replenishing Hearty Truffles, a comment on that same Reddit post says.



There’s a health food paradise waiting for you in TotK’s Satori Mountain

Players hoping to cultivate a mostly vegetarian Link should keep Sonapan Shrine—right between Gerudo Highlands and Hyrule Field on the map—in mind. It’s in Satori Mountain and, like that location was in BoTW, it has a bounty of health-generating Apples.



“I was able to collect 130 apples and nine golden apples in less than three minutes,” a Reddit post indicates.



You can eat the Apples raw, for your health, or cook and sell them to make a lot of money, fast.



“Simmered fruit (5x Apple) sells for 27 rupees, so depending on how many you got (usually ranges between 80 and 110 apples) you can get between 400 and 594 rupees,” another post says. “Just ignore the occasional [Evermean tree enemies].”



Look out for Lynel spawns in TotK

Health is paired best with defense. Attack Lynel centaurs to collect their dropped weapons and upgrade items.



This Reddit post found the following Lynel farming spots:

West of Lanayru Heights

Between Kamah Plateau and Bronas Forest

East of Lake Illumeni

South of the circular peninsula in the middle of the underground map

Earn cash with your camera

In ToTK, completing the Camera Work in the Depths side quest gains you access to both a camera and the Hyrule Compendium, an encyclopedia first found in Breath of the Wild.



Once you obtain these items, you can begin the Where Are the Wells? side quest in which the character Fera asks you to tell her about every well location you know of. There are 58 total wells, and you’ll be rewarded with 10 rupees (like in previous games, different rupee colors indicate different values) every time you tell her about one.



Unless you indulge in traveling, this is one of the less efficient “farming” routes, but it’s always useful to keep spare change on hand.



What are your best money, weapons, and health-item farming tips so far? Leave them in the comments.





