Why the long line? It seems that beyond just high demand for the mega-hyped game, people were likely also trying to get their hands on the exclusive, free Zelda-themed pins the Nintendo Store is handing out to customers. There is also some exclusive Tears of the Kingdom merch on sale in the NYC location, too.

Long lines for Tears of the Kingdom are popping up everywhere

But it’s not just the prospect of exclusive goodies at the official Nintendo store that has people lining up. Elsewhere, people on Twitter documented long lines around GameStops and other stores where gamers were waiting for hours and hours to get their hands on a physical copy of Tears of the Kingdom. Even Best Buy—a store that rarely is busy from my experience—wasn’t immune to Zelda-fever, as documented by Kotaku contributor Ben Bertoli.

Of course, for folks who bought the game digitally or via sites like Amazon, there were no lines. But I can’t lie. There is something special about waiting in a long line for a game you are really excited about. and finally getting to the end and buying your copy feels a bit more memorable and special. I’ll still stick to Amazon and digitally buying games, I’m lazy, but I get it.

If you found yourself in a line (or are currently reading this while in a line) waiting to buy the new Zelda sequel, let us know in the comments!