Gathering Korok Seeds is one of the most time-consuming tasks in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Between finding Koroks hiding in every nook and cranny of Hyrule to reuniting lost ones with their friends via elaborate Ultrahand constructions, Link’s got his work cut out for him gathering all those pieces of golden Korok poop. Thankfully, there is a way to make this painstaking task a little easier. If you’re trying to collect all 1000 Korok Seeds and want something to help the process along, a magical relic called the Korok Mask will speed some stuff up.



What does the Korok Mask do in Tears of the Kingdom?

The Korok Mask is a wearable headpiece that looks like the leaf masks Koroks are seen wearing throughout Hyrule. When Link wears it and is close to a hidden Korok, the mask will shake. So it’s basically a Korok detector, which is very helpful when you’re tracking down these little shits (both literally and figuratively). But getting such a covetable item is no easy task, as you’ll have to fight your way to it within the Depths.

Where is the Korok Mask in Tears of the Kingdom?

To get the Korok Mask, you’ll have to head to Hyrule’s underground. Its vastness includes a Forest Coliseum where you’ll face a boss fight, but in the end, you’ll get the Korok Mask for your trouble. So before we go anywhere, make sure you’re stocked up on strong weapons and shields, ample arrows for your bow, and plenty of food for healing. Once you’re prepared, let’s head down into the Depths to find the Forest Coliseum.

If you haven’t explored the underground much yet, the quickest way to get to the Forest Coliseum is by using the Minish Woods Chasm southwest of Korok Forest, which is in the Great Hyrule Forest region of the map. Jumping down this hole will put you within walking distance of the Forest Coliseum, which is northwest of the chasm. If you have any Brightbloom Seeds on you, place them as you walk to light up your path. You’ll eventually pass by Rikonasum Lightroot, which will light up the surrounding area once activated. With the lights on, you’ll notice a trail of Mighty Bananas, which will lead you to the Forest Coliseum. Keep heading northwest until you reach the approximate coordinates of -0120, 2438, -0621. You’ll find your battlefield here, then you’ll be locked in by the Yiga Clan. Now strap up, Link, it’s fighting time.

How should I handle the Black Hinox fight in the Forest Coliseum?

Despite the Yiga Clan’s confidence, the boss fight in the Forest Coliseum is pretty simple. The Black Hinox is a big guy who hits hard, but it’s also slow and has a pretty easy weakness to exploit. Just shoot its eye with your arrows to momentarily stun it, then wail on it with your melee weapon of choice. Do that until it dies and then you’ll be rewarded with some rare loot and the Korok Mask in a chest where the Black Hinox emerged from. Now get to gathering those Korok Seeds, Hestu is waiting for you to turn them in and upgrade your pack.