The Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo, better known as C2E2, was held a few weeks back and brought in nearly 100,000 attendees over its three days.

There were some cosplayers among them, of course, some excellent cosplayers, and a s usual all photos and video here are provided by Mineralblu (you can check our way more of his stuff at his Facebook page) . Also as usual, every photo has a watermark on it detailing the cosplayer’s social media information and the character they’re cosplaying as.

Note that, like our last cosplay gallery (from Marchs WonderCon), there’s a lot of Zelda here, despite the game still being weeks away from release. People were just that psyched!

Oh, and if it feels like we only just ran a C2E2 gallery, that’s because we did! The 2022 show took place much later in the year than usual—September vs March/April—since it was making a post-pandemic comeback. Next year’s show will run in April 2024, marking a return to a more traditional calendar.