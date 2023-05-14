WonderCon, held every year in LA at the Anaheim Convention Center, is a show we haven’t been able to get to for a few years, so it’s great that we’re now back and able to run a feature on some of the incredible cosplay present at the event for 2023.



I haven’t been able to find attendance figures for the 2023 show (which ran in late March) , but the 2019 event—the last pre-Covid one—brought in over 66,000 people, so I’d imagine this year’s event was in that ballpark.

As usual all photos and video here are provided by Mineralblu, and you can check our way more of his stuff at his Facebook page. And as usual, every photo has a watermark on it detailing the cosplayer’s social media information and the character they’re cosplaying as.