11 Nintendo Games Are Getting Free Upgrades To Look And Run Better On Switch 2

Super Mario Odyssey, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and a bunch of other popular Nintendo games are getting upgrades to help them run better on Switch 2. And unlike some other Switch 2 versions, these improvements won’t require fans to spend more money.

The company shared the news on its website on Friday and outlined 11 existing Switch games that will all see significant enhancements or new features when the Switch 2 launches on June 5. The improvements range from higher resolutions and framerates, to support for HDR or GameChat, the function that lets users on the new hardware share video of themselves on the screen while playing together. Here’s every Nintendo game getting a free Switch 2 upgrade and what it includes:

Super Mario Odyssey

Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality

HDR support***

Two people can play together, with one player controlling Mario and the other controlling Cappy

Share locally or share online via GameChat****

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality

Frame rate: Improved for smoother movement on Nintendo Switch 2

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality

Frame rate: Optimized for smoother movement on Nintendo Switch 2 (including Bowser’s Fury)

HDR support*** (Bowser’s Fury only)

Up to four people** can play Super Mario 3D World

In Bowser’s Fury, two people can play together, with one player controlling Mario and the other controlling Bowser Jr

Share locally or share online via GameChat****

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality

HDR support***

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality

HDR support***

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker

Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality

HDR support***

Two people can play all of the courses

Share locally or share online via GameChat****

ARMS

Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality

Frame rate: Optimized for Nintendo Switch 2 for smoother movement (even when playing with 3 or more players**)

HDR support***

Game Builder Garage

Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality

Supports Joy-Con™ 2 mouse controls

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics

Up to four people** can play 34 games

Share locally or share online via GameChat****

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain

Up to four people** can play in Party Mode

Share locally or share online via GameChat****

Unlike The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Kirby and the Forgotten Land, both of which are getting paid Switch 2 upgrades that contain new gameplay content, the above are minimal tweaks but still welcome ones. Anyone who’s struggled through Pokémon Scarlet and Violet should be looking forward to less pop-in and more stability, though it remains to be seen just how much these free upgrades improve the experience on Switch 2.

There are some notable absences as well, including the Xenoblade Chronicles series, which feature sprawling sci-fi open worlds that can really make the existing hardware chug, as well Luigi’s Mansion 3 and Splatoon 3. Another big game missing is Animal Crossing: New Horizons which would seemingly be a perfect place to showcase GameChat video sharing when players visit one another’s islands.

Maybe Nintendo is preparing bigger, paid upgrades for those games, or maybe it’s planning to release sequels in the near future and doesn’t want its back-catalog providing to much extra competition. We’re certainly due for a new Animal Crossing early on in the Switch 2's lifecycle.

