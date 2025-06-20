Just How Long Is Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour?

Nintendo has a history of packing in tutorial games with some of their hardware, so players were reasonably frustrated to find that Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour would run them $10. But while this tutorial-focused title should’ve probably just been included with the Nintendo Switch 2, it may still be worth buying for certain folks who will benefit from learning more about their new system.

Whether you’re a long-time gamer or new to the hobby, you’re probably curious about how long Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour will take to beat and whether it’s even worth that price tag. Let’s take a look.

How long is Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour, and is it worth buying?

Alright, let’s get real for a second. Much of Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour is just reading and following prompts or engaging in simplistic mini-games, so it’s more of an interactive exhibit than a game you “beat.” But if your goal is to check off plenty of tutorial segments and get some of the medals in the mini-games, you’ll be able to squeeze a few hours of fun out of this strange little game.

For the $10 price tag, Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour provides a pretty solid look at all of the Nintendo Switch 2's unique features. There’s a whole lot of useful stuff you can learn here, and it’s delivered in a bright and colorful package that certainly feels very “Nintendo” in design. But at the end of the day, it’s a glorified tutorial, meaning that its worth will be largely determined by whether you feel like you need help learning how everything works.

With this in mind, gaming enthusiasts who likely knew how every feature works on the Switch 2 before they even got their hands on one aren’t likely to benefit greatly from the information in Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour—though it’s worth noting that some of the mini-games can be fun. Younger or less experienced players may enjoy learning how to make the most of their new hardware, especially things like Joy-Con functionality and attachment, or even general safety.

We don’t want kids trying to eat the Joy-Cons, after all. They taste terrible anyway. Or so I hear. I wouldn’t know, of course. Can we move on?

Anyway, the bottom line is that Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour would have made a great pack-in title, but it still may be worth the $10 for particular demographics. So, just make your decision based on your gaming experience and whether you enjoy quirky mini-games. As for me, I think I’ll be ripping some Mario Kart World instead.

If Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour sounds like a worthwhile purchase for you, it’s available now exclusively for, well, Nintendo Switch 2. It’s literally in the name. Don’t be weird.

