Silent Hill Ain't Doing Well In This Economy

This week we meet the woman who sang “Snake Eater” in MGS3, see the worst Walter White costume, meet the hacker who hacked Among Us, box up our consoles, and learn that Silent Hill has fallen on hard times.
Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week
Not a huge surprise that the hacker is an asshole.
I was in the meeting with Ashley when she told us all this story and we all yelled out “This needs to be on the site!”
One of the best stories I’ve read all year and I’m so sad to hear Harrell has never been asked to come to a gaming convention.
Tweets!
What happens if Spirit Halloween goes out of business? What store takes over all its empty warehouses?
I am also the other one who knocks.
Lost many friends in the Ketamine Corn Maze. But made some new ones too...
News
- Gears 5's Next Update Lets You Recast Marcus Fenix As Dave Bautista
- Xbox Brazil Host Says She Was Let Go In Part Due To Fan Harassment, Though Microsoft Denies
- 30 Years Later, The Original Fire Emblem Is Getting Localized For Switch
- EA Accused Of Running “Unlicensed, Illegal Gaming System”
- Ubisoft Unlocks Over 1,000 Club Rewards As Uplay Phases Out
- Fortnite’s Latest Patch Makes The Game Smaller
- EVE Online’s Alien Invasion Is Finally Over
- Stadia Is Getting A Pac-Man Battle Royale Game
- Master Chief Collection Is Getting Upgraded To Play At 120 FPS On Xbox Series X/S
- The PS4’s New Party Chat System Is A Pain, But Sony Is Looking Into It
DISCUSSION