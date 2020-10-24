Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Morning Checkpoint

Silent Hill Ain't Doing Well In This Economy

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Morning Checkpoint
Morning CheckpointTrailersNewsSilent HillKotakucore
Illustration for article titled Silent Hill Aint Doing Well In This Economy
Image: Konami / No Context Silent hill

This week we meet the woman who sang “Snake Eater” in MGS3, see the worst Walter White costume, meet the hacker who hacked Among Us, box up our consoles, and learn that Silent Hill has fallen on hard times.

Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

Not a huge surprise that the hacker is an asshole.

I was in the meeting with Ashley when she told us all this story and we all yelled out “This needs to be on the site!”

One of the best stories I’ve read all year and I’m so sad to hear Harrell has never been asked to come to a gaming convention.

Tweets!




What happens if Spirit Halloween goes out of business? What store takes over all its empty warehouses?

I am also the other one who knocks.

Lost many friends in the Ketamine Corn Maze. But made some new ones too...

News




Trailers & Videos From The Past Week

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

DISCUSSION