News

Stadia Is Getting A Pac-Man Battle Royale Game

ethangach
Ethan Gach
PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle
4
Save
Illustration for article titled Stadia Is Getting A iPac-Man/i Battle Royale Game
Screenshot: Bandai Namco

The battle royale train apparently hasn’t run out of steam yet, as now Pac-Man is jumping aboard. Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle is a spin-off of the classic arcade series in which players will try to survive an all-you-can-eat buffet of death.

Announced during a brief Stadia presentation today, the 64-player competitive game will be coming to first to Google’s video game streaming platform on November 17. There’s a free demo available on Stadia right now, but otherwise the game will be $20 when it comes out next month.

Here’s the trailer:

Players will each start off in their own maze but will have opportunities to invade one another’s mazes and grab power-ups as ghosts and other antagonists try to kill everyone. It’s not totally clear if eating each other will be an option. It better be.

The game is being developed by Heavy Iron Studios in collaboration with Bandai Namco, and one of the more interesting elements that will set Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle’s battle royale experience apart from other games is the audience interaction aspect. A spectator mode will let people watch matches and vote on which power-ups get doled out, no doubt in a bid to try and entice people to stream and watch the game.

During the presentation Stadia also announced that Hello Engineer, a multiplayer spin-off of creep simulator Hello Neighbor, will be a timed-exclusive on the platform arriving sometime in 2021. Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order will also finally be available to purchase on Stadia starting November 24, just over a year after it originally debuted.

Ethan Gach

Kotaku staff writer. You can reach him at ethan.gach@kotaku.com

