The Horse Girl Gacha Game Reminds Fans To Be Cool Around IRL Horses

Sometimes you have to remind your diehard fans to be chill around the talent, and that’s just what Umamusume: Pretty Derby is doing after the horse girl gacha game has become a viral sensation. The game depicts real-life race horses as reincarnated high school student racers, and now that those horses are gaining new fans, the game has put out a reminder to fans to be respectful of horses and the ranches that house them.

Developer Cygames has shared a series of guidelines for any curious Umamusume: Pretty Derby fans looking to visit any real horse ranches after playing the game. Several of these are just common courtesy when visiting someone else’s property, such as not making loud noises and not entering a stable or pasture without permission, but others might not be as immediately obvious to folks without previous experience working with animals.

In a post on the game’s official website, Cygames notes that “there have been instances of visitors neglecting stable rules, trespassing, and photographing/filming without the stable’s consent,” which prompted the game to add these guidelines. Props to the studio for acknowledging the game’s popularity and trying to curb some of this kind of behavior. The full list of guidelines is as follows:

Contact the Kyousoba Furusato Information Center to discover if visits are possible. Contact the Kyousoba Furusato Information Center for details on the times of visits. Follow the instructions provided by the staff working at the stables. Do not enter stable buildings or grazing land without permission. Do not shout or make loud noises. Never touch the horses. It is extremely dangerous. Smoking is prohibited on stable land. Do not use camera flashes. Never feed the horses.

Umamusume: Pretty Derby was released in the West last week, and has since blown up and been featured by huge streamers like Ludwig and Northernlion playing the game on their channels.

