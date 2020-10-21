Fortnite's Latest Patch Makes The Game Smaller

Screenshot : Epic Games

Fortnite’s patch 14.40 arrived today, bringing this year’s Halloween event and drastically reducing the game’s file size.



According to the Fortnite Status Twitter account, the 14.40 patch is “larger than normal on PC (approx. 27 GB). This is to make optimizations on PC resulting in a massively reduced Fortnite file size (over 60 GB smaller), smaller downloads for future patches, and improved loading performance.” Many live service games tend to balloon in size over the years, most notably Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Following the patch, Fortnite is about 30GB on my hard drive; PCGamer reports a previous file size of about 90GB . With a ton of big games on the horizon, it’s nice to free up some disc space.

The latest patch also brings the game’s yearly Halloween event, Fortnitemares, from today through November 3. Midas, the character behind last season’s Device event, returns, and Epic writes that, “After being eliminated in Solo, Duos, or Squads, return to battle as a Shadow for your shot at a Nitemare Royale. Join fellow Shadows to defeat survivors by using your otherworldly abilities, like possessing the body of vehicles.”

There are also new items, like a rideable witch’s broom and a pumpkin rocket launcher, as well as event-specific challenges. Creative mode will also see a “code hunt” across a series of maps, which can be combined to earn a special wrap. You can see all the details on Epic’s event blog post.

