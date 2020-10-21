Ubisoft Unlocks Over 1,000 Club Rewards As Uplay Phases Out

Image : Ubisoft

Ubisoft has announced that its Ubisoft Club and Uplay services will be coalescing under a single banner on October 29 as Ubisoft Connect. As several older games won’t be making the transition, however, the publisher has decided to unlock over 1,000 Club rewards that will no longer be accessible under the new program.

Advertisement

“Some of our older games are no longer patched and have not transitioned to Ubisoft Connect and will still have Ubisoft Club branding even after the release of Ubisoft Connect,” Ubisoft’s frequently asked questions page reads. “For these games we have unlocked all the Ubisoft Club rewards for free. You will see notifications for the unlocks when you start your game.”

In its heyday, Ubisoft Club rewarded players with Uplay units when they accomplished certain in-game challenges, like completing a mission or fulfilling other random tasks. Those units could then be spent on rewards that ranged from desktop wallpapers to in-game skins and upgrades. After Connect goes live later this month, Club challenges for several games will be disabled, but stats and leaderboards will still be accessible.

Advertisement

The list of games that won’t be making a full shift to Ubisoft Connect includes recent releases like Far Cry 5, South Park: The Fractured But Whole, Anno 1800, Ghost Recon: Wildlands, Just Dance 2020, The Crew 2, and Starlink: Battle for Atlas, as well as several older installments in the Assassin’s Creed series.

Live games such as The Division 2 and Rainbow Six Siege are scheduled to be brought into the Connect fold over a two-month period after October 29, and every new Ubisoft game is planned to launch with full Connect functionality. What Ubisoft Connect will look like in practice, exactly, is unclear. But players will find out soon enough.