Red Dead Redemption 2, One Year Later

Red Dead Redemption 2 launched a year ago today, on October 26 2018. It’s been a busy year for the game and developer Rockstar. The company has faced criticisms over crunch, the main game eventually released to great reviews, Red Dead Online launched to less great reviews, then got updated more and more, fans walked around with soup and a country-trap hybrid hit song used the game in a music video. Here’s (almost) everything that has happened in the last year since RDR2 released.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

A large group of dedicated Red Dead Online fans decides to do something very strange in late September. The group gathers and walks across the whole map carrying bowls of soup. The event is hilarious,

The group gathers and walks across the whole map carrying bowls of soup. Close to a year after releasing Red Dead Redemption 2 on PS4 and Xbox One, Rockstar Games announces that the game is coming to PC. It will be available first in November on Rockstar’s new game launcher The PC port of RDR2 will include new content, such as new weapons and bounty hunter missions.

Advertisement

One year later and Red Dead Redemption 2 is clearly not Rockstar’s main focus anymore. Instead, Red Dead Online is going to receive future updates and new content. But Red Dead Redemption 2's PC launch will most likely bring about new discoveries as players data mine the game more effectively. It will also receive wild and useful mods, just like GTA V on PC.