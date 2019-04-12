The Pinkertons have dropped their lawsuit against Take-Two over its depiction in Red Dead Redemption 2. Pinkerton Consulting & Investigation wanted royalties for every time the word “Pinkerton” appeared in the game. Take-Two said no and counter-sued. In a new statement, Take-Two said all claims have been “withdrawn.”
