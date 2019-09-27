Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Rockstar Currently Has No Plans For Red Dead Redemption 2 Single-Player DLC

Zack Zwiezen
Rockstar Games has confirmed, in an interview with VG24/7, that they have no current plans to release DLC for Red Dead Redemption 2's single-player mode. Rockstar will instead be working on expanding the game’s multiplayer mode, Red Dead Online.

During an interview with Rockstar developers by VG24/7, lead online production associate Katie Pica explained that Rockstar is focused on multiplayer at the moment.

“We’re 100% focused on online right now, because like I said, there’s just so much to do, and we’re just hoping to bring everything that a player can love about single-player into the online world, and fleshed out,” explained Pica.

Another Rockstar developer, Tarek Hamad, told VG24/7 that the team working on Red Dead Online wants the multiplayer game to “match the world” of the single-player campaign by adding new activities, events, and characters. The comments came as part of a longer interview with Rockstar developers about Red Dead Online.

For many fans, this will be disappointing news. Previous Rockstar games have received large single-player DLC expansions, including the extremely popular Undead Nightmare expansion for the original Red Dead Redemption and the Liberty City Episodes for GTA IV. But like GTA V, it seems Red Dead Redemption 2 will not be receiving large single-player expansions, at least for the foreseeable future. Instead, Rockstar will continue to build and expand both games’ multiplayer modes.

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for Gamecritics, USgamer, Killscreen and Entertainment Fuse.

