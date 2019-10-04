Red Dead Redemption 2 Is Coming To PCs

Red Dead Redemption 2, a game about rootin’ and tootin’, finally has a PC release date. In an announcement this morning, developer Rockstar revealed that the mega-huge cowboy game will come to PCs on November 5th.

Until now, players could only experience the story of gritty outlaw Arthur Morgan on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, leaving PC players in a lurch. Red Dead Dead Redemption 2, if you didn’t know, is a prequel to 2010's Red Dead Redemption. It released last year to critical acclaim. Its focus on high-fidelity detail—including horse testicles that grow and shrink depending on the heat—caught the attention of reviewers and players alike, although reports of intense crunch to achieve these details broke before the game’s release.

Red Dead Redemption 2 will first be available through the Rockstar Games Launcher, and also available for pre-order on the Epic Games Store and Humble Store. The Steam version will be available for purchase in December. The PC port will also be a launch title for Google Stadia.

Rockstar has sometimes taken more time to release PC ports of their games. 2013's Grand Theft Auto V didn’t get a PC release for almost two years, to the dismay of some players eager for improved performance and player-created mods. Red Dead Redemption 2 comes slightly more than a year after release, and will include access to Red Dead Online. That game will receive additional bounty hunts and weapons as part of the PC release.

I expect sales of funny hats and spurs to to skyrocket in response to this news.