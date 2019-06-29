When you think about the cougars in Red Dead Redemption 2, the first thing that comes to mind is probably fear. Or maybe injury? Or that scary growl that big cats do before they jump on you and rip your face off. What probably doesn’t pop into your head is just how dang cute these big cats actually are, when they aren’t attacking you.



A player posted on the Red Dead Redemption 2 subreddit a short clip of a strange glitch. When the game isn’t bugging out, after entering this cave, players are forced to fight a deadly white cougar in the dark with a small lamp. It’s scary and dangerous.

But for some reason when the player entered the cave they found something different waiting for them. Instead of attacking, the cougar just stood around and did nothing. When the player got closer, they noticed something: This is one cute kitty!

Normally in RDR2 you don’t get to stare at living cougars for very long and never this closely. They usually kill you long before you can zoom in and look at their face. But due to a bug, the big cougar just stares at the player and looks almost sad. Look at those big eyes. They just want you to pet them. Put the gun down and pet them a bit.



Though after a few seconds the cat becomes a bit scarier looking, but then returns to looking cute.

Maybe it just doesn’t like a gun being pointed at it? That seems fair to me. I wouldn’t like that either.



Is this a bug or is this the start of a new era in RDR 2? An era where animals and men work together and hang out. Like Dinotopia, but with cougars and bears. Well according to the user who posted this clip, this was just a short-lived moment of cuteness.

“About 3 seconds later I moved and [the cougar] attacked me, I had to start again.”

Nevermind.

Cougars are still dangerous. And after how many millions of cougars have been cloned and killed in Red Dead Online, can you blame them for killing people. We had it coming.