Please Enjoy This Giant Nintendo DS

Hello! This week we learn about the latest Twitch controversy, celebrate the 40th anniversary for Pac-Man, check out the new Paper Mario game and look at some REALLY big Nintendo DS consoles.
Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week
A fantastic and well written deep dive into one of the most famous arcade games ever made. Sit down, grab a drink, and read this!
I didn’t believe this would be exciting or interesting to watch and then I watched it and...yeah. It’s good.
You love to see it.
Twitch continues to be really bad at dealing with their many problems. And shitty gamers continue to prove how shitty they are.
Tweets!
Quickly, remember which of your dead relatives owned a horse or used to ride them. HURRY!
Blathers ain’t not dumb nobody. He knows his place is tapped and he loves teasing those feds.
The best part about this Twitter account is what service the account is using to send tweets.
“You bastards stopped looking for me and I almost died in here!”
News
- Disney Shuts Down Club Penguin Private Servers Due To Hate Speech, Sexual Content
- Minecraft Maker Mojang Is Now Mojang Studios
- Mileena Joins Mortal Kombat 11, Still Isn’t Playable
- Hackers Take Full Advantage Of GTA Online Going Free
- Sony Is Releasing A Last Of Us II PS4 Pro And It’s Extremely Lowkey
- Mafia Remake Is A ‘Complete Overhaul’ Of The Original Game
- Those Strange Warzone Bunkers Are Finally Opening
- Report: Hideo Kojima’s Longtime Producer Joins Tencent
- Stadia Exclusivity Will Keep Serious Sam 4 Off PS4 And Xbox Until 2021
- System Shock 3 Now In The Hands Of Tencent
- EA Is Releasing Command & Conquer And Red Alert’s Source Code
- Doom Eternal Losing Controversial Anti-Cheat Software In Next Update
- Borderlands 3's Next Big Expansion Will Be A Western
Trailers & Videos From The Past Week
I will always support more arcadey and cartoonish sports games.
This reminds me that I still haven’t played MK11!
I don’t even care if this game is any good, it looks so nice. Like a storybook come to life.