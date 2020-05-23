Please Enjoy This Giant Nintendo DS

Photo : @HugeNintendoDS ( Twitter

Hello! This week we learn about the latest Twitch controversy, celebrate the 40th anniversary for Pac-Man, check out the new Paper Mario game and look at some REALLY big Nintendo DS consoles.



Advertisement

Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

Advertisement

A fantastic and well written deep dive into one of the most famous arcade games ever made. Sit down, grab a drink, and read this!

I didn’t believe this would be exciting or interesting to watch and then I watched it and...yeah. It’s good.

Advertisement

You love to see it.

Advertisement

Twitch continues to be really bad at dealing with their many problems. And shitty gamers continue to prove how shitty they are.

Advertisement

Quickly, remember which of your dead relatives owned a horse or used to ride them. HURRY!

Advertisement

Blathers ain’t not dumb nobody. He knows his place is tapped and he loves teasing those feds.

Advertisement

The best part about this Twitter account is what service the account is using to send tweets.

Advertisement

“You bastards stopped looking for me and I almost died in here!”

News

Trailers & Videos From The Past Week

I will always support more arcadey and cartoonish sports games.

This reminds me that I still haven’t played MK11!

I don’t even care if this game is any good, it looks so nice. Like a storybook come to life.