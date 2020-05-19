Mafia Remake Is A 'Complete Overhaul' Of The Original Game

Screenshot : 2K Games

Following a long series of teases and leaks, 2K Games finally explained what’s going on with its recently announced Mafia: Trilogy. Mafia II is getting remastered, while the first game in the series is getting fully remade.



“The beloved, critically acclaimed original is being completely remade from the ground up as Mafia: Definitive Edition,” 2K said on the series’ updated website today. This applies to the visuals, which will be in 4K with HDR support, as well as gameplay, which is getting expanded with a larger Lost Heaven area, new dialogue, and additional cutscenes . While the remake, which is using the engine from Mafia III, looks great in the screenshots that have been going around, we still haven’t seen the game in action.

Mafia: Definitive Edition can be bought standalone when it comes out August 28, but it is also being packaged with Mafia II and III as Mafia: Trilogy, which is currently out today. Here’s the breakdown:

Mafia II remaster with tuned up visuals

You can buy it separately for $30 or as part of the $60 Mafia: Trilogy pack.

The Mafia: Trilogy pack also includes Mafia III with all the DLC and will give you access to Mafia: Definitive Edition once it’s out.

Or you can just buy Mafia: Definitive Edition by itself when it’s available for $40.

All of the games will be on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, with Mafia II and Mafia III coming to Stadia some time in the future.

Remaking an open world game is no small task, even if it’s one that originally came out back in 2002. If the new Mafia looks anything like its polished screenshots, it could be a real treat. We should have a better idea of just how big an overhaul it’s getting when it’s shown during the PC Gaming Show in June.